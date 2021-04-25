Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of RPC worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 315,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 465,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 in the last three months. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of RES opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

