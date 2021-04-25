Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

TMST opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

