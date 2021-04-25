Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,888,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

