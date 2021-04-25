Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Mizuho increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

