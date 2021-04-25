Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

