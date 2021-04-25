Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.14. 84,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,943. Primerica has a 1 year low of $94.18 and a 1 year high of $163.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

