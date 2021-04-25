Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.36.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$36.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.88. The stock has a market cap of C$416.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.