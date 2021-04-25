PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.15.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.75 to $15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,087. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

