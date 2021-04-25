PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $36.97. PRA Group shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.