Power Ledger Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $143.43 million and $7.14 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 35% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00090744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00638878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.66 or 0.07712805 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.