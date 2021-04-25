PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) shares rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

TNTFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PostNL in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

