POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.50

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of POSCO by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

