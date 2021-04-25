POPCHAIN (PCH) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $748,583.03 and $1,037.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

