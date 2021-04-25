Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $261.04 or 0.00522851 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 25% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $4.76 million and $3,398.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

