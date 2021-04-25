Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 35,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 28.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

