Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.75

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.75 and traded as high as C$6.39. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 159,750 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$471.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71.

In related news, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$59,040.00.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

