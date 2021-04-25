Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 150 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

LHX stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $212.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

