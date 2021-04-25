Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $188.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Shares of PXD opened at $146.45 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

