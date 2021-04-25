Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.33. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 11,403 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

