Pesetacoin (PTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $966,087.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.88 or 0.00453770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,467,364 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.