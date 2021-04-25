Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $57.67 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

