Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

