Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.