Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 96 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $448.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.07 and its 200 day moving average is $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $359.46 and a one year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

