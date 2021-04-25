Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

