Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

PDRDY stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.