PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

