PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PEP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.83. 4,354,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.