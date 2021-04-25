PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

