Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Pentair has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Pentair alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.47.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.