Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.
Shares of Pentair stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Pentair has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.
Pentair Company Profile
Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.
