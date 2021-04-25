Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,639,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 216,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 174,533 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

