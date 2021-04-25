Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases New Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after acquiring an additional 327,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

