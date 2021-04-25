Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

