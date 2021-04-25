PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. PegNet has a total market cap of $737,360.73 and approximately $3,695.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00268412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.37 or 0.01005956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,977.12 or 1.00075630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00607978 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.