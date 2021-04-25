Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,877.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

