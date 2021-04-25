Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

