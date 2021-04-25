Patrick Weiss Sells 4,906 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total value of $610,404.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,963.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,939,667.50.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 223.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

