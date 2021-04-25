Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 21,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,203,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of $733.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.