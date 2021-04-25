Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,258 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

