PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

