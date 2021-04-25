Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report sales of $611.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.30 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $351.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

OSTK stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

