Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Shares of OTTR opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after buying an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

