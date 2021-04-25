Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.