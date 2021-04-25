Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.