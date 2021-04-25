Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.09

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.09 and last traded at $125.09, with a volume of 3037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

