Origin Sport Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $167,677.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

