Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post sales of $69.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $68.86 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.10 million to $259.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $250.04 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $254.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,908. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $978.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

