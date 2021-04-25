Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,845 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

