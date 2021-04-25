Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,259 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $102,845,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $78.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

