Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $121.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.